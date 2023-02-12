Three days after walking out of House, Bengal BJP chief meets Governor

Pronab Mondal By

KOLKATA: Three days after BJP MLAs walked out of the West Bengal assembly while governor C.V. Ananda Bose was addressing the House, saffron camp’s state chief Sukanta Majumdar met the constitutional head of the state on Saturday at Raj Bhavan and handed over him a letter seeking his intervention to ‘save the education system of West Bengal from further downfall’.

Majumdar, after meeting Bose, stated that the governor said he maintains zero tolerance related to corruption and violence-free upcoming panchayat polls. This was the first meeting of the governor with a BJP leader since he assumed office in November last year.

“With due regards and under a compelling situation, I am bound to draw your attention to save the education system of West Bengal from further downfall,’’ Majumdar wrote in his letter to Bose.When Bose was addressing the assembly for the first time three days ago, BJP MLAs walked out of the House alleging that the governor was misguided by the Trinamool Congress-led government and he should follow the footsteps of other governors.

In his letter, Majumdar reminded Bose of the ongoing probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI into alleged recruitment scam through the School Service Commission (SSC). “Already thousands of teaching and non-teaching staffs have been terminated by the high court and the counting is still going on,’’ Majumdar mentioned.

The ruling TMC is facing embarrassment as the central agencies arrested former education minister Partha Chatterjee and other senior SC officials and a vice-chancellor in connection with the alleged scam. The Calcutta HC directed to sack over 2,500 teachers and non-teaching staffs who were recruited illegally. Majumdar also complained that vice chancellors were appointed by the state government without keeping the chancellor in the loop. Governor is the chancellor of universities.

