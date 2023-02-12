Uttar Pradesh known for connectivity, says Gadkari

Express News Service By

LUCKNOW: Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari claimed that Uttar Pradesh was the best destination for investment as opportunities in the field of e-mobility were enormous in the state due to the abundance of water, energy, human resources, and excellent connectivity. He had a word of praise for UP CM Yogi Adityanath saying his efforts to improve the state’s agriculture and industry had changed people’s perceptions of Uttar Pradesh.

Batting for the use of electric vehicles and advancement in the sector, Gadkari stated that electric vehicles were currently being produced in the country and were the future of automobile industry.

“Rs 100 crore is spent on diesel to build a road worth Rs 1,000 crore. Using electronic machinery, on the other hand, will reduce this expense to just 10 crores, saving 90 crores,” said the minister.

He added that said that market availability, raw material availability, and the most recent technology were crucial components for industrial development and that there was no market scarcity in India.

LUCKNOW: Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari claimed that Uttar Pradesh was the best destination for investment as opportunities in the field of e-mobility were enormous in the state due to the abundance of water, energy, human resources, and excellent connectivity. He had a word of praise for UP CM Yogi Adityanath saying his efforts to improve the state’s agriculture and industry had changed people’s perceptions of Uttar Pradesh. Batting for the use of electric vehicles and advancement in the sector, Gadkari stated that electric vehicles were currently being produced in the country and were the future of automobile industry. “Rs 100 crore is spent on diesel to build a road worth Rs 1,000 crore. Using electronic machinery, on the other hand, will reduce this expense to just 10 crores, saving 90 crores,” said the minister. He added that said that market availability, raw material availability, and the most recent technology were crucial components for industrial development and that there was no market scarcity in India.