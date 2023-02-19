BJP hits back at Salman Khursheed

Ramashankar By

PATNA: BJP hit back at Congress leader Salman Khursheed who said at national convention of CPI(ML) in Patna on Saturday that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar should present Bihar Model of Opposition unity at national level. Khursheed’s statement came soon after Nitish, who was present at convention, said that Congress should take initiative for Opposition unity without any delay.

He, however, reiterated that he was not in the race for Prime Minister’s post as being projects by some leaders of the state. Taking a dig at Congress leader, BJP’s OBC Morcha general secretary Nikhil Anand said that Nitish Kumar has no model of his own. He alleged that corruption and crime control were on top priority of NDA government in Bihar.

Earlier Nitish emphasized on the strength of a united Opposition to take on BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha election saying that if they come together then saffron party won’t be able to win more than 100 seats.

PATNA: BJP hit back at Congress leader Salman Khursheed who said at national convention of CPI(ML) in Patna on Saturday that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar should present Bihar Model of Opposition unity at national level. Khursheed’s statement came soon after Nitish, who was present at convention, said that Congress should take initiative for Opposition unity without any delay. He, however, reiterated that he was not in the race for Prime Minister’s post as being projects by some leaders of the state. Taking a dig at Congress leader, BJP’s OBC Morcha general secretary Nikhil Anand said that Nitish Kumar has no model of his own. He alleged that corruption and crime control were on top priority of NDA government in Bihar. Earlier Nitish emphasized on the strength of a united Opposition to take on BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha election saying that if they come together then saffron party won’t be able to win more than 100 seats.