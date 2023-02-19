Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: Terming the collegium system as “near perfect” former CJI UU Lalit on Saturday said that nothing is better than this system. Speaking at an event organised by Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms’ on “Judicial Appointments and Reforms”, ex CJI while backing the system said a rigorous process is involved in recommending names for judgeship of constitutional courts.

“According to me, we don’t have a system better than this. If we don’t have anything qualitatively better than the collegium system, naturally, we must work towards making it possible that this collegium system survives. Today the model as per which we work is a near perfect model,” he said.

“Once the system has these checks and balances, I don’t think any interference is required. Through this process, we’ve been able to have judges for many years. Once the law has been laid down, according to me, there should be no judicial interference on this. Whatever be the objections, they must be raised as early as possible, preferably within six weeks. Then whatever the Collegium decides must be followed,” he said.

The Ex CJI who retired in November 2002 had a short tenure of over 73 days said that judiciary is in a better position for adjudicating the potential candidates on merit as they have seen their work over the years and that the executive may not be in a position to make such an assessment. He also said that reiteration of name by the Supreme Court Collegium is unanimous.

“When the matter reaches the SC collegium, there is a fully perfect situation, whether the name be accepted or not to be accepted. It’s not as if it is a whimsical exercise taken by someone. It’s a fool proof arrangement,” he also said.

