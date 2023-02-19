Delhi fridge murder: Cops say Nikki was Sahil’s wife, he killed her to remarry

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: The police on Saturday arrested five persons, including the father, two relatives and two friends of the main accused Sahil Gehlot, who allegedly killed Nikki Yadav and stuffed her body in a refrigerator in southwest Delhi’s Mitraon village earlier this month.

In a major revelation, the police found during questioning that Sahil and Nikki got marriage in 2020. “She was his wife and not his live-in partner,” said a Delhi Police official.

Sources said the couple tied the knot at an Arya Samaj temple in Noida in October 2020. The police also questioned the priest and reportedly seized their wedding certificates.

Nikki had reportedly been asking Sahil not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another woman. As per the police, Sahil, along with his father Virender, cousins Ashish and Naveen, and friends Amar and Lokesh hatched a conspiracy to kill her.

Naveen is a Delhi Police constable. “Sahil murdered her and informed others about it on the same day i.e. February 10 and then went ahead with the marriage ceremony,” said Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Ravindra Singh Yadav. He added that all the five co-accused were interrogated and after verifying their role in the murder, they were arrested.

A local court granted three-day police remand of the five. Nikki (24) was allegedly strangled to death with a data cable by Sahil on February 10, after which he stashed her body in a fridge at his dhaba located 45km from the place of murder. Eight hours later, he married another woman.

Couple tied knot at Noida Arya Samaj temple

