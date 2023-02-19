Diversity in foreign service as women & marginalised get better opportunity

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: The profile of officers in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) is changing. From being considered an elitist service synonymous with the well-heeled it now has people from remote parts of the country including villages.Interestingly, the average age has increased from 23 to 28 at present. Nearly 36 per cent are women, some are married with work experience.

“I was determined to make it to the IFS. After I finished my engineering from Punjab, I got married and moved to Delhi. After working in the private sector for a few years I began to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. In my previous attempt I got through the Indian Police Service (IPS). However, I took a big risk and dropped out to take the exam again. My determination paid off and I finally made it for IFS. Five years of hard work and my husband’s support made me realise my dream,’’ said a young lady trainee officer.

She along with her batchmates will be involved in the G20 events. The present officer trainees (OTs), 2022 batch, includes 36 IFS trainee officers which includes 13 lady trainees (36 per cent).

These 36 are from 17 different states and union territories. They are from Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Odisha.

Amongst these OTs there are 22 engineers, one doctor, two lawyers, four science graduates and seven from humanities.“I hail from a village in Odisha and prepared for the exam on my ow. I read the newspapers religiously and here I am today, realising my dream. I may have set a precedent back home,’’ said another OT, who hails from a village in Odisha.

Out of the current batch of trainee officers, nine have worked in government (ministries, bank, railways and PSUs) and 12 have worked for the private sector for companies like Amazon, JP Morgan Chase Co, Samsung, Jindal Stainless.Interestingly, the present batch of OTs also has two Bhutanese nationals who are training along with the Indians.

“It has been a privilege to get trained here. We consider India to be as our own and what we have learnt here will help us in our service back home in Bhutan,’’ said one of the Bhutanese trainee officers.Bhutanese have been undergoing training in the diplomatic service in India since 2017.

Present batch of IFS trainees includes 13 women

The present 2022 batch has 36 IFS trainee officers, including 13 women traineers. These trainees are from 17 different states and union territories. They are from Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Odisha. Amongst these OTs there are 22 engineers, one doctor, two lawyers, four science graduates and seven from humanities.

NEW DELHI: The profile of officers in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) is changing. From being considered an elitist service synonymous with the well-heeled it now has people from remote parts of the country including villages.Interestingly, the average age has increased from 23 to 28 at present. Nearly 36 per cent are women, some are married with work experience. “I was determined to make it to the IFS. After I finished my engineering from Punjab, I got married and moved to Delhi. After working in the private sector for a few years I began to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. In my previous attempt I got through the Indian Police Service (IPS). However, I took a big risk and dropped out to take the exam again. My determination paid off and I finally made it for IFS. Five years of hard work and my husband’s support made me realise my dream,’’ said a young lady trainee officer. She along with her batchmates will be involved in the G20 events. The present officer trainees (OTs), 2022 batch, includes 36 IFS trainee officers which includes 13 lady trainees (36 per cent). These 36 are from 17 different states and union territories. They are from Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Odisha. Amongst these OTs there are 22 engineers, one doctor, two lawyers, four science graduates and seven from humanities.“I hail from a village in Odisha and prepared for the exam on my ow. I read the newspapers religiously and here I am today, realising my dream. I may have set a precedent back home,’’ said another OT, who hails from a village in Odisha. Out of the current batch of trainee officers, nine have worked in government (ministries, bank, railways and PSUs) and 12 have worked for the private sector for companies like Amazon, JP Morgan Chase Co, Samsung, Jindal Stainless.Interestingly, the present batch of OTs also has two Bhutanese nationals who are training along with the Indians. “It has been a privilege to get trained here. We consider India to be as our own and what we have learnt here will help us in our service back home in Bhutan,’’ said one of the Bhutanese trainee officers.Bhutanese have been undergoing training in the diplomatic service in India since 2017. Present batch of IFS trainees includes 13 women The present 2022 batch has 36 IFS trainee officers, including 13 women traineers. These trainees are from 17 different states and union territories. They are from Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Odisha. Amongst these OTs there are 22 engineers, one doctor, two lawyers, four science graduates and seven from humanities.