First anti-graft G20 meet to hold yoga classes

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Government has decided that the first Anti Corruption Working Group Meeting of G-20,  which is scheduled to be held in Gurugram from ensuing March 1 to 4, would begin with yoga sessions for all the participants from different countries in the mornings for the three days.

Companies and corporate houses advised to put up approved G-20 creatives and projections on their buildings besides lilting up their buildings as is done during Diwali festival.Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Dr Amit Agrawal, who is also the Director General of Information, Public Relations, Culture and Languages Department, Haryana,  today reviewed the preparations, especially those related to branding of the event.

In the virtually held meeting, Agrawal said that the companies or corporate houses should come forward in presenting a gesture of welcome to the delegates. For example, they can put up approved G-20 creatives and projections on their buildings. In addition, they can adequately lit up their buildings, as is done during Diwali festival. It was informed in the meeting that hoardings are also being displayed to inform the general public about the importance of this Summit.

For this purpose, 400 auto rickshaws and as many taxi cabs in Gurugram and Faridabad are used to publicise the event. In addition, 100 bus queue shelters in the national capital Delhi and 200 bus queue shelters in Gurugram, 300 buses of Haryana State Transport, 200 departmental hoardings have been put up with publicity material related to the summit. The G-20 logo will be broadcast in all the centers across the state.

400 autorickshaws to publicise event
400 auto rickshaws and as many taxi cabs in Gurugram and Faridabad are used to publicise the event. In addition, 100 bus queue shelters in the national capital Delhi and 200 bus queue shelters in Gurugram will have material for publicity.

