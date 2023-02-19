Home The Sunday Standard

‘Hindu rashtra’ march in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh

The CM however alleged that the BJP is using all its means to gain advantage in an election year and initiated the politics of religion.

19th February 2023

Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

RAIPUR: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has launched a padyatra campaign in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh on the day of Mahashivratri festival in support of their demand to make India as ‘Hindu Rashtra’.The foot-march Hindu Swabhiman Jagran Sant Padyatra’ has begun from four four Shaktipeeth located in different corners of the state. The sadhus-sants (religious gurus) linked with the campaign will cover 700 km distance across the state within a month.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel responding to the yatra and said, “I have tremendous respect for the sadhus-sants whom I also urge to visit the Ram Van Gaman Path (believed to have been undertaken by Ram during his exile), the nine developed religious spots along this route that the state government has developed besides the the temple of Mata Kaushalya (mother of Lord Rama).”

The CM however alleged that the BJP is using all its means to gain advantage in an election year and initiated the politics of religion. “Why has the VHP not planned such a padyatra in the BJP-ruled states. They don’t need to carry out such dramas in Chhattisgarh”, he added. The VHP though maintained that the padyatra is not intended for any electoral gain.

The opposition in the state cited that such a campaign will enable the Hindu religion to progress. “Such yatras shouldn’t be merely connected to religion. Why is the state government afraid of it”, said Brijmohan Agrawal, senior BJP MLA in Raipur.

