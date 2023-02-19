Home The Sunday Standard

Madhya Pradesh: Rights body for report on Rudraksh fair deaths

Taking suo moto cognizance of the news reports about chaos and stampede-like situation at the week-long fair,  the MPHRC has sought the report on five-points within a week.

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from Sehore district collector and police superintendent about “chaos” at the ongoing week-long Rudraksh Mahotsava in Kubereshwar Dham in the central MP district.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the news reports about chaos and stampede-like situation at the week-long fair that ends on February 22 in Sehore district, the MPHRC has sought the report on five-points within a week. The five points, include what was the limit of the estimated devotees’ arrivals.

It has been asked from the local administration-police, while permitting the event, what basic provisions for safety and security were ensured by the authorities, what vehicular parking facilities were put in place, and what measures were taken to address health issues caused by influx of devotees on the first day itself.

Two deaths, including a middle-aged woman and a 3-year-old boy, which happened amid the uncontrollable crowd over the last 24 hours, had forced the organizers to put on hold the free distribution of prized Rudraksh beads at the ongoing Rudraksh Mahotsava.

