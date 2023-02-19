NIA raids six locations in Rajasthan for PFI activists

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The NIA on Saturday raided seven locations in Rajasthan in connection with the activities of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). According to NIA sources, three places in Kota, and one each in Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi and Jaipur – both residential and commercial premises of some suspects – were searched by the agency as part of the crackdown. An NIA official said, “The case is related to tip-off from reliable sources that Sadiq Sarraf, a resident of Baran district and Mohammed Asif from Kota along with other PFI officer bearers, members and cadres are indulging in unlawful activities.” The investigation agency had taken up the case on September 19, a week before the outfit was banned by the MHA. Digital devices, air-gun, sharp weapons and incriminating documents were seized in the raids, the NIA official said.