‘Private person’, peers recall new YouTube CEO

LUCKNOW: The newly-appointed YouTube CEO, Neal Mohan, has a prominent connection with Lucknow. Mohan, an Indian-American who replaces Susan Wojcicki, is an alumnus of St Francis College, a school located at Hazratganj in the city.

Mohan studied at the school from 1986 to 1991, leaving it after completing class 12. He then pursued electrical engineering from Stanford University.

His teacher and batchmates are elated at his new achievement. Lucknow University professor Nishi Pandey, who was his class teacher in class 9, said, “Neal was the topper of his batch.” She remembers him as a quiet and sincere student. “He was not in touch with many of us as he was a private person,” she said.

St Francis’ College principal Rajesh D’ Souza said he felt proud after learning that Mohan was a former student. “It is a proud moment for all Francisians,” he said.

One of his batchmates, a cardiologist in the city, Dr Rishi Sethi said Mohan was his good friend. “We were together for six-seven years at the school. He was a close friend and lived at River Bank Colony. I used to frequent his place. My last meeting with him was about 10 years ago when I went to the US. He prefers to stay away from socialising,” Sethi said.

Sajid Mansoor, vice president at HSBC Global Finance Operations, said was also his schoolmate. “We all knew that Neal would do something great. He moved out of Lucknow and we lost touch after that. We are all proud of his achievement,” Mansoor said

Mohan had joined Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007. He was appointed the chief product officer at YouTube in 2015. At the video-sharing platform, he focused on building YouTube Shorts, Music and subscription offerings of the company.

