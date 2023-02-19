Home The Sunday Standard

‘Private person’, peers recall new YouTube CEO

One of his batchmates, a cardiologist in the city, Dr Rishi Sethi said Mohan was his good friend.

Published: 19th February 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

NealMohan

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan. (Photo | Neal Mohan Twitter)

LUCKNOW: The newly-appointed YouTube CEO, Neal Mohan, has a prominent connection with Lucknow. Mohan, an Indian-American who replaces Susan Wojcicki, is an alumnus of St Francis College, a school located at Hazratganj in the city.

Mohan studied at the school from 1986 to 1991, leaving it after completing class 12. He then pursued electrical engineering from Stanford University.

His teacher and batchmates are elated at his new achievement. Lucknow University professor Nishi Pandey, who was his class teacher in class 9, said, “Neal was the topper of his batch.” She remembers him as a quiet and sincere student. “He was not in touch with many of us as he was a private person,” she said.
St Francis’ College principal Rajesh D’ Souza said he felt proud after learning that Mohan was a former student. “It is a proud moment for all Francisians,” he said.

One of his batchmates, a cardiologist in the city, Dr Rishi Sethi said Mohan was his good friend. “We were together for six-seven years at the school. He was a close friend and lived at River Bank Colony. I used to frequent his place. My last meeting with him was about 10 years ago when I went to the US. He prefers to stay away from socialising,” Sethi said.

Sajid Mansoor, vice president at HSBC Global Finance Operations, said was also his schoolmate. “We all knew that Neal would do something great. He moved out of Lucknow and we lost touch after that. We are all proud of his achievement,” Mansoor said

Mohan had joined Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007. He was appointed the chief product officer at YouTube in 2015. At the video-sharing platform, he focused on building YouTube Shorts, Music and subscription offerings of the company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youtube CEO Stanford University Neal Mohan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp