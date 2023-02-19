Home The Sunday Standard

Uttarakhand: Villagers in Roorkee protest over ban on ‘shobha yatra’

In view of the last incident of disturbance between two communities on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the administration in Dada Jalalpur village did not allow ‘Shobha Yatra’ on Mahashivaratri.

Published: 19th February 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Protests, Rally

For representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

DEHRADUN: Angry over the administration’s ban on taking out a procession (Shobha yatra) on Mahashivratri festival in a village in Roorkee, people registered their protest by putting up posters of ‘This house is for sale’ outside their houses and also threatened to leave the village in the near future, calling it a violation of fundamental rights under religious freedom.

In view of the last incident of disturbance between two communities on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the administration in Dada Jalalpur village did not allow ‘Shobha Yatra’ on Mahashivaratri, and also imposed Section 144 within a 5-km radius of Dada Jalalpur village. Angered by this, some villagers put up posters outside the house, “The house is for sale”, leaving the administrative officials shocked.

In April last year, there was a ruckus between two communities during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. There was arson in the village, due to which the district administration did not allow the procession to be taken out on Mahashivaratri this time, resulting in resentment among the villagers.

SSI Satyendra Singh Butola of Bhagwanpur police station told this newspaper, “Due to the administration not giving permission for the ‘Shobha Yatra’, the police did not give permission for the procession and there was past experience due to which there was a possibility of breach of peace, in view of this, the police and administration have taken this step.”  “Posters put up by villagers are being investigated”, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
procession Shobha yatra Ban Mahashivratri
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp