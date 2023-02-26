Home The Sunday Standard

15 Kol tribals killed on way back from Amit Shah rally

The three buses were parked on an acute turn, a short distance away from the Mohania tunnel, which is reportedly MP’s longest road tunnel.

Published: 26th February 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

BHOPAL: At least 15 people, mostly Kol tribals, returning from Kol Mahakumbh addressed by union home minister Amit Shah in Satna district, died in a road mishap in neighbouring Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night.

The accident happened on Churhat-Rewa highway under Churhat police station area of Sidhi district, when an uncontrolled truck hit three buses boarding the tribals from Sidhi and Singrauli district, who were returning from the Kol Janjati Mahakumbh in Satna district addressed on Friday afternoon by union home minister Amit Shah.

The three buses were parked on an acute turn, a short distance away from the Mohania tunnel, which is reportedly MP’s longest road tunnel. Food packets were being distributed in the three buses for the tribals returning from the Kol Mahakumbh held in Satna district, when the truck hit the buses possibly following tyre burst.

61 are hospitalized in Rewa and Sidhi district with variable magnitude of injuries.  At least three critically injured persons are being shifted to state capital for advanced treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah rally Kol tribals
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp