15 Kol tribals killed on way back from Amit Shah rally

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: At least 15 people, mostly Kol tribals, returning from Kol Mahakumbh addressed by union home minister Amit Shah in Satna district, died in a road mishap in neighbouring Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night.

The accident happened on Churhat-Rewa highway under Churhat police station area of Sidhi district, when an uncontrolled truck hit three buses boarding the tribals from Sidhi and Singrauli district, who were returning from the Kol Janjati Mahakumbh in Satna district addressed on Friday afternoon by union home minister Amit Shah.

The three buses were parked on an acute turn, a short distance away from the Mohania tunnel, which is reportedly MP’s longest road tunnel. Food packets were being distributed in the three buses for the tribals returning from the Kol Mahakumbh held in Satna district, when the truck hit the buses possibly following tyre burst.

61 are hospitalized in Rewa and Sidhi district with variable magnitude of injuries. At least three critically injured persons are being shifted to state capital for advanced treatment.

