2015 firing: Punjab SIT names Badals in chargesheet

Then CM Parkash Singh Badal is accused of having facilitated the conspiracy.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

shooting, gun shot

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

CHANDIGARH: A Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police on Friday filed a 7,000-page chargesheet naming former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the 2015 police firing in Faridkot district’s Kotkapura town on people protesting against the desecration of the Sikh holy scripture.

The SAD termed the chargesheet as “persecution and not prosecution” and said it would challenge it legally.

As per the chargesheet, Sukhbir Badal and then Punjab DGP SS Saini were the masterminds of an alleged conspiracy to use illegal and excessive force against the protestors. Then CM Parkash Singh Badal is accused of having facilitated the conspiracy.

The SIT headed by ADGP LK Yadav filed the chargesheet, which includes suspended IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal and others. They have been accused of using excessive force to conceal the state’s inaction on three sacrilege incidents at Burj Jawahar Singhwala village and Gurdwara Sahib Bargari, pasting of a derogatory poster and scattering of ‘Angs’ of Shri Guru Granth Sahib.

