Home The Sunday Standard

Belagavi painted saffron for Modi show

He added the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil had been initiating all the necessary measures to ensure a peaceful road show.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

​ PM Modi at the inauguration of ‘Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’, Amrit Mahotsav of  Delhi-Karnataka Sangha at Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi on Saturday | PTI ​

​ PM Modi at the inauguration of ‘Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’, Amrit Mahotsav of  Delhi-Karnataka Sangha at Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi on Saturday | PTI ​

BELAGAVI : The Belagavi city is being spruced up for the mega road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to be held on February 27. A massive security arrangement is being prepared for the last two days to ensure a peaceful road show along the 8-km stretch in Belagavi city. According to BJP MLA Abhay Patil, the Belagavi district administration, BJP leaders and workers are working round-the-clock to ensure a grand welcome to PM Modi and to ensure it is a huge success.

At least 10,000 women wearing saffron petha on their heads will be welcoming the PM along the route, which Modi will take during the road show in Belagavi city, said Patil.

More than 600 BJP workers have been working tirelessly to erect at least 10,000 flags on the stretch in Belagavi. The entire Belagavi city will be painted with saffron colours by the time the Modi road show begins, said Patil. Barricades are being installed on both the sides of the 8-km stretch as a security measure, said Patil.

He added the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil had been initiating all the necessary measures to ensure a peaceful road show. About 90 bigger screens are being installed along the route of the road show to screen the traditional dances to be performed live by the artists on the occasion.

The Belagavi traffic police team has issued a circular on the alternative routes to be marked for vehicular traffic on the day of road show on February 27.

LIVE STREAMING OF PERFORMANCES BY ARTISTES

At least 10,000 women wearing saffron petha on their heads will be welcoming the PM along the route, which Modi will take during the road show in Belagavi city, said Patil. More than 600 BJP workers have been working tirelessly to erect at least 10,000 flags on the stretch. About 90 bigger screens are being installed along the route of the road show to screen the traditional dances to  be performed live by the artistes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi BJP PM Modi
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp