Belagavi painted saffron for Modi show

BELAGAVI : The Belagavi city is being spruced up for the mega road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to be held on February 27. A massive security arrangement is being prepared for the last two days to ensure a peaceful road show along the 8-km stretch in Belagavi city. According to BJP MLA Abhay Patil, the Belagavi district administration, BJP leaders and workers are working round-the-clock to ensure a grand welcome to PM Modi and to ensure it is a huge success.

At least 10,000 women wearing saffron petha on their heads will be welcoming the PM along the route, which Modi will take during the road show in Belagavi city, said Patil.

More than 600 BJP workers have been working tirelessly to erect at least 10,000 flags on the stretch in Belagavi. The entire Belagavi city will be painted with saffron colours by the time the Modi road show begins, said Patil. Barricades are being installed on both the sides of the 8-km stretch as a security measure, said Patil.

He added the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil had been initiating all the necessary measures to ensure a peaceful road show. About 90 bigger screens are being installed along the route of the road show to screen the traditional dances to be performed live by the artists on the occasion.

The Belagavi traffic police team has issued a circular on the alternative routes to be marked for vehicular traffic on the day of road show on February 27.

LIVE STREAMING OF PERFORMANCES BY ARTISTES

