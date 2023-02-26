Delhi High Court stays Mayor’s order on MCD panel members’ re-poll

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing AAP-BJP tussle, the Delhi High Court on Saturday stayed the newly-elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s order for a re-poll for the six members of the MCD’s standing committee members. During a special hearing, Justice Gaurang Kanth said the Mayor’s announcement for re-election without declaring results of the previous poll prima facie is in violation of regulations.

The court said regulations nowhere reflect that the Mayor has the authority to declare the election of standing committee members as null and void, the court said.

Notices were also issued to the Lieutenant Governor, Mayor’s office and the MCD — the respondents in the plea moved by Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Roy — the BJP councillors who moved the HC against Oberoi’s decision to declare one vote invalid.The HC said that no purpose would be served by conducting fresh polling on February 27.

The MCD House on Friday witnessed chaos after clashes broke out between BJP and AAP members after which the Mayor declared one vote invalid in the election to a key six-member committee. The voting is due again on Feb 27 at 11 am.

“The (Mayor’s) notice dated February 24, 2023, for re-election shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing,” the court said.

The respondents submitted that the election has not yet commenced. The Mayor’s response came following an “unruly behavior” of the members in the House, it was argued. They also said the Mayor did not get the support of the member secretary and a technical expert.

Both BJP and AAP blamed each other for the incident that forced the Mayor to adjourn the House.

The Mayor’s decision reportedly led to the House falling into chaos as AAP and BJP councillors started shouting and pushing each other.

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing AAP-BJP tussle, the Delhi High Court on Saturday stayed the newly-elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s order for a re-poll for the six members of the MCD’s standing committee members. During a special hearing, Justice Gaurang Kanth said the Mayor’s announcement for re-election without declaring results of the previous poll prima facie is in violation of regulations. The court said regulations nowhere reflect that the Mayor has the authority to declare the election of standing committee members as null and void, the court said. Notices were also issued to the Lieutenant Governor, Mayor’s office and the MCD — the respondents in the plea moved by Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Roy — the BJP councillors who moved the HC against Oberoi’s decision to declare one vote invalid.The HC said that no purpose would be served by conducting fresh polling on February 27. The MCD House on Friday witnessed chaos after clashes broke out between BJP and AAP members after which the Mayor declared one vote invalid in the election to a key six-member committee. The voting is due again on Feb 27 at 11 am. “The (Mayor’s) notice dated February 24, 2023, for re-election shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing,” the court said. The respondents submitted that the election has not yet commenced. The Mayor’s response came following an “unruly behavior” of the members in the House, it was argued. They also said the Mayor did not get the support of the member secretary and a technical expert. Both BJP and AAP blamed each other for the incident that forced the Mayor to adjourn the House. The Mayor’s decision reportedly led to the House falling into chaos as AAP and BJP councillors started shouting and pushing each other.