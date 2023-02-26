India backs neighbouring, debt-ridden nations: FM at G20 meet

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: As the finance ministry agreed to address issues of debt-ridden countries in Asia and other parts of the world and also acceded to helping neighbouring countries, its immediate neighbour -- Pakistan -- was left out in all the discussions of G20 meetings held in the city on Saturday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India has always tried to be the voice of the global south. “Therefore, we have taken it upon ourselves to voice the concerns of developing countries.

We are giving priority to our neighbours,” she added. She said India invited the voices of the south and brought some on the table. The neighbourhoods in Asia which she referred to were Nepal and Bangladesh. The other countries which were listed by the finance minister included Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Oman and Mauritius.

She was speaking during a media interaction on the last day of the first in the series of G20 meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG). She said the finance ministers appreciated and supported India’s finance support teams in all the negotiations, including the one to arrive at a debt language and a common position solution to meet the challenges of debtridden countries. All the countries united to address the challenges and arrived at a solution to address debt stress, she added.

She said four specific countries that will benefit from this, for which the G20 panel has agreed to pave the way for, are Zambia, Ghana, Ethiopia and Sri Lanka. Work on reforming the multilateral development banks to meet the challenges in finance has already started and the World Bank is also involved in this, she added. Nirmala said by coming to a consensus to help in reducing the debt burden, the duration of waiting to get better credits will come down and there will be better efficiency and coordination among countries. When the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held its first meeting on this on February 17, all countries participated, she pointed out.

