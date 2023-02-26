Home The Sunday Standard

NITK sets up three Centres of Excellence under NEP in Karnataka

MANGALURU  : National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal has established three Centres of Excellence (COEs) in the light of the NEP-2020 implementation. The three centres of excellence are Centre for Sustainable Energy Engineering (CSEE), Centre for Women Welfare and Social Empowerment (CWWSE) and Centre for Public Relations, Information and Media Exchange (C-PRIME). These COEs are will enable the students to acquire a wellrounded skill set.

In addition, the institute intends to provide students with access to the most recent research and technology, allowing them to remain at the forefront of their respective professions. In the light of the NEP-2020, these three newly established centres at NITK will engage with relevant ministries, industry experts and other higher education institutions to equip students with a comprehensive learning experience and the skills and information they need to thrive in the contemporary world.

C-PRIME is designed to promote and maintain the reputation of NITK through the effective use of multiple media platforms, and to provide academic initiatives in line with the recommendations of the NEP-2020.

It will serve as a hub for the information exchange between the institute, its stakeholders, and the public in general, fostering greater collaboration and transparency. Director Prof Prasad Krishna said: “We are committed to developing NITK Surathkal as a Multidisciplinary Education and Research University (MERU), making it as a preferred destination for aspiring minds from all over the World; These CoEs will enable students to explore their potential and enhance their skill set in a variety of disciplines.”

