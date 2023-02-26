Home The Sunday Standard

Premature delivery: Baby born to tribal couple in Kerala’s deep forest dies

The health authorities said that it was a premature birth as the woman had given birth  during the sixth month of her pregnancy and the child weighed only 700 grams.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

For representational purposes

PALAKKAD : A premature baby born to a tribal couple deep inside the forest in Thalikakal Vandazhi of Mangalam dam died at the Thrissur medical  college on Saturday. 

The couple, Kannan and Sujatha, had moved inside the forests from their home in the colony due to the non-availability of water.

Sujatha, 29 had  given birth to a baby girl inside the forest,about four kilometres away from the tribal colony. She had been admitted to the Thrissur medical college on February 17.  However, she left the hospital the next day on February 18 complaining that she was not getting proper attention, and returned to her colony. Later, both of them moved  further inside the forest into a place near the river. Her relatives, who reached the new abode after she developed pain, assisted in childbirth.

Subsequently, Kannan  and Sujatha returned with the child to the colony on Friday. It was after the relatives informed the health authorities that the mother and her newborn were moved to  the Alathur taluk hospital and from there to the Thrissur medical college. 

The health authorities said that it was a premature birth as the woman had given birth  during the sixth month of her pregnancy and the child weighed only 700 grams. The authorities added that Sujatha had undergone abortions earlier. 

The hospital  authorities said that malnourishment of the mother and premature delivery is likely to be one of the reasons for the death of the child. Source said that water  availability is short in the Thalikakalu adivasi colony and is likely to intensify as summer peaks. 

The District Deputy Medical Officer, the officer currently in  charge of the district, said 
that an inquiry will be conducted by the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) officer into the issue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infant mortality
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp