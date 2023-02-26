Home The Sunday Standard

Ready to contribute to any peace process: PM

Scholz assured he will be personally involves in the finalisation of India-EU free trade pact.

Published: 26th February 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with PM Narendra Modi | Shekhar Yadav

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with PM Narendra Modi | Shekhar Yadav

NEW DELHI: India is ready to contribute in any peace process in the Ukraine ‘dispute’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after holding talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who stressed the need for a clear stand by countries in the UN on the crisis.

“Since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine, India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process,’’ Modi said.

As for Scholz, he described the Russian aggression against Ukraine as a “major catastrophe” and said it is important for the countries to state “very clearly where we stand” on the war.

Asked whether Scholz’s comments were a message to India on Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said he only saw “understanding and appreciation” of each other’s perspective.

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral engagement, including co-development of defence platforms. Scholz assured he will be personally involved in the finalisation of India-EU free trade pact.

Scholz had last visited India as the mayor of Hamburg.  This time he brought a business delegation, including 12 CEOs. “Last year we had three meetings. And each time, the Chancellor’s foresight and vision gave a new momentum and energy to our bilateral relations,’’ Modi added. Modi and Scholz also attended a joint round table with business heads from both sides. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Ukraine war United Nations
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp