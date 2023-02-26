Ready to contribute to any peace process: PM

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: India is ready to contribute in any peace process in the Ukraine ‘dispute’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after holding talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who stressed the need for a clear stand by countries in the UN on the crisis.

“Since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine, India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process,’’ Modi said.

As for Scholz, he described the Russian aggression against Ukraine as a “major catastrophe” and said it is important for the countries to state “very clearly where we stand” on the war.

Asked whether Scholz’s comments were a message to India on Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said he only saw “understanding and appreciation” of each other’s perspective.

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral engagement, including co-development of defence platforms. Scholz assured he will be personally involved in the finalisation of India-EU free trade pact.

Scholz had last visited India as the mayor of Hamburg. This time he brought a business delegation, including 12 CEOs. “Last year we had three meetings. And each time, the Chancellor’s foresight and vision gave a new momentum and energy to our bilateral relations,’’ Modi added. Modi and Scholz also attended a joint round table with business heads from both sides.

