Revenue department to give online online community certificate in TN

In her letter, she stated that students are applying for the SC/ ST scholarship for the current academic year at the portal as per central government direction.

Irula children with their community certificate applications in Villupuram for representational purpose | Express

COIMBATORE : Following the TNIE report published on Friday that SC/ST students struggle to apply for the scholarship, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department secretary K Laxmi Priya on the same date wrote a letter to the commissioner of revenue administration that the revenue department would give instruction to its officers that online community certificate should be given to the needed students for applying for SC/ST scholarship.

She said that as the students have to submit the online community certificate in the portal when students approach the revenue department, officers are hesitating and refuse to give the online community certificate to the students.

