State budget balanced, focuses on infrastructure, says Karnataka CM Bommai

UDUPI : District BJP’s Economic Cell district convener Diwakar Shetty has said that the state budget presented by CM Basavaraj Bommai has a good vision. ‘’It focused on infrastructure, which will have a longterm impact on revenue generation,” he said. He was speaking to reporters in Udupi as he tried to dissect the budget details.

Shetty said that economic discipline was given top priority in the budget and added that income has been f lowing through various sources to the government as tax compliance is given more attention by digitization. Shetty added that the state stood second as far as GST collection in the nation is concerned. “More FDI has been flowing towards the state.

This is a good sign of the prospect for employment generation,” he said. Focusing on grants allocated to various segments like agriculture, environmental protection and administrative reforms, Shetty said there is a lot of opportunity to celebrate.

“Grants have been given and projects have been allocated keeping in mind a balance for all regions. Subsidy of Rs 50,000 for fishermen to convert their kerosene-fuelled fishing boats to diesel is a boon to the fishers community in the coastal region,” Shetty said. Houses for the fishermen community is another assistance given through the budget.

Transformation of seven engineering colleges as KITs and construction of 5,581 toilets in schools show that this government is supporting the education sector, he added.

