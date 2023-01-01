Ambedkar University signs MoU with Leh meditation centre

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Bhim Rao Ambedkar University on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, Leh-Ladakh.As a part of the MoU, the two institutions will collaborate in a number of activities including Buddhist studies with a special focus on engaged and applied Buddhism; non-violence and Vishwa Shanti-World Peace Studies (with a special focus on Central Asia) compassion in action; Yoga and health; meditation mindfulness for mental health and peace, through capacity building workshops for faculty and students, seminars, exchange programmes.

On this occasion, venerable Bhikkhu Sanghasena, Founder President and Spiritual Director of Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, gave a special talk to the students, staff and faculty of the university. He highlighted the urgency of practising meditation and compassion in action.

Bhikkhu Sanghasena shared, “If everyone starts looking at all living beings with the eyes of genuine compassion and love, we can eliminate much of the suffering we are experiencing today and make the world a much better and beautiful place for the next generations.”

The MOU was signed by Dr Nitin Malik Registrar on behalf of AUD and Bhikkhu Sanghasena on behalf of Mahabodhi International Meditation centre. On the occasion, Dr Nitin Malik, Registrar of the University highlighted the importance of strengthening the collaboration for the the local community members of the region.

NEW DELHI: The Bhim Rao Ambedkar University on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, Leh-Ladakh.As a part of the MoU, the two institutions will collaborate in a number of activities including Buddhist studies with a special focus on engaged and applied Buddhism; non-violence and Vishwa Shanti-World Peace Studies (with a special focus on Central Asia) compassion in action; Yoga and health; meditation mindfulness for mental health and peace, through capacity building workshops for faculty and students, seminars, exchange programmes. On this occasion, venerable Bhikkhu Sanghasena, Founder President and Spiritual Director of Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, gave a special talk to the students, staff and faculty of the university. He highlighted the urgency of practising meditation and compassion in action. Bhikkhu Sanghasena shared, “If everyone starts looking at all living beings with the eyes of genuine compassion and love, we can eliminate much of the suffering we are experiencing today and make the world a much better and beautiful place for the next generations.” The MOU was signed by Dr Nitin Malik Registrar on behalf of AUD and Bhikkhu Sanghasena on behalf of Mahabodhi International Meditation centre. On the occasion, Dr Nitin Malik, Registrar of the University highlighted the importance of strengthening the collaboration for the the local community members of the region.