Around 5,000 UG seats will remain vacant in DU this year

A senior varsity official said this is not new, every year thousands of seats remain vacant in the various courses of the university.

Most students enrolled in private colleges due to delay in admissions, says professor

NEW DELHI: As Delhi University finally closes its Undergraduate (UG) admission process for the academic year 2022-23, the university is unable to fill all 70,000 seats under the various undergraduate courses.  “More than 65,000 seats in Undergraduate courses have been filled this year. As we already announced that the Special Spot round - II will be the final leg of the admission process, therefore te unversity will not accept any admission further,” said Prof. Haneet Gandhi, Dean of admission.  

Around 5,000 UG seats will remain vacant at various colleges of the University of Delhi.  Talking about the vacant seats, a senior varsity official said this is not new, every year thousands of seats remain vacant in the various courses of the university.

Earlier, the varsity announced the Special Spot round -II for filling up the remaining vacant seats. It was also specified that candidates who were offered a seat in a spot in any round would not be  able to participate in the second spot round. The University has also announced that the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate admission for 2022-23 will end on December 31. Calling it a ‘crime’, university professor Nandita Narain said that this year, the admission process was delayed as the university adopted  CUET.

“Most of the students enrolled in private universities because of the delay in the admission process at the university. We are criticising this admission process from the beginning and the consequences are in front of us,” added Nandita.

She further added that this will also impact the teachers as well as the academic classes.  “If there will be no students then whom will we teach?” She asked.  This year, the admission process began on September 12, and is conducted in three phases ‘ the first phase is the application process, the second phase was for preference filling, and the third phase was seat allotment-cum-admission.

