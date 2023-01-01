Delhi: 8-year-old boy assaulted with thread tied to his private parts in govt school

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A nylon thread was allegedly tied on the private parts of an eight-year-old child at New Delhi Municipal Corporation’s school in Kidwai Nagar by his fellow students, said police on Saturday. “A nylon thread was tied on the private parts of an eight-year-old student, who is studying in class II in Atal Adarsh School in Kidwai nagar,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary.

The incident came to the knowledge of the kid’s parents when they took him for a bath on Wednesday. The kid was immediately admitted to the nearby hospital and a complaint was reported to the police from the hospital. The police had done the MLC of the victim and enquired about his health condition. According to the police, the doctors said that the kid is in stable but still under observation.

“We haven’t registered a case yet because the child is not able to identify the accused. We are also taking a legal opinion on this matter. We will be taking the child along with us to the school to identify the accused in the incident,” added DCP. The Delhi police have registered a case under sections 323, 342, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

The official said that the children are on holiday due to winter break. Since the accused in the matter are also children they will have to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Meanwhile, the NDMC official said the matter has been taken up for investigation by the police. “Since the police are investigating the matter. It is too early for us to comment on the matter,” the official added.

