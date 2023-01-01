Delhi AIIMS’ faculty to oversee storage of medical supply

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has decided to give its faculty the additional responsibility of taking care of the procurement and storage of medical supplies. An order issued by the institute on Saturday stated that two faculty members from each department should be involved in the procurement and storage process.

According to the hospital, this exercise will enable the faculty to gain valuable administrative experience which shall help them apply for positions like Medical Superintendant and other administrative posts at AIIMS and other government institutes. “All Heads of Departments (HoDs) shall ensure that at least one faculty from the department is given the additional responsibility of department stores and another faculty from the department is given the additional responsibility of department procurement,” the order copy read.

“All Chiefs of Centers shall give additional responsibility of each sub-store to a faculty from the respective Center and the responsibility of procurements for each sub-store to another faculty from the respective centre,” it added.

The Medical Superintendent (MS) shall assign the additional responsibility of each sub-store in the main hospital store to a faculty and the responsibility of procurements for each sub-store to another faculty. Meanwhile, separate faculty shall be assigned the additional responsibility of DO store, Central Procurement Unit, Computer Facility Store etc

