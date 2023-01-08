Home The Sunday Standard

Bharat Jodo Yatra not aimed at projecting Rahul as PM face: Jairam Ramesh

Published: 08th January 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi and boxer Vijender Singh in Karnal on Saturday | pti

CHANDIGARH: The Congress was at pains to explain that the Bharat Jodo Yatra does not aim at projecting former party chief Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Party leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the yatra is meant to ideologically combat the RSS and the BJP. He asserted that Rahul has succeeded in highlighting three big issues during the yatra — economic inequality, social polarisation and political authoritarianism.

The yatra resumed its journey on Saturday morning from Kohand village in Gharaunda and reached Indri in Karnal. Scores of people joined the march, including Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh. Former state minister Kiran Chaudhary was injured during the yatra and was admitted to a private hospital in Karnal.

Meanwhile, talking about the purpose behind Rahul’s endeavour, Ramesh said, “It is not an election or an individual’s yatra and has not been taken out to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate. It is an ideological yatra and Rahul is its main face.’’

He added: “It is the Congress’ yatra and party workers are involved in it. The country’s attention is on Rahul because he is the most visible, prominent and dynamic face of the yatra. But this is not meant for one individual, this is not meant to project him as a prime ministerial candidate.”

At an interaction in Karnal with sportspersons and administrators of Haryana, Ramesh, accompanied by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said the march aims to strengthen the ideology and organisation of the Congress and awaken the country’s conscience to the “damage” being caused by the persona of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his way of functioning, policies, and politics of harassment and vendetta.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress  gave the route map of the 9-day Punjab leg of the yatra. State Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said it is not Congress’ yatra but a march to unite the country. The yatra will enter Punjab from the Shambhu border on January 10, and Rahul and others would stay at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

They will resume on January 11 after paying obeisance at the Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara. They will then pass through Khanna, Ludhiana, Phillaur, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Bhogpur, and Mukerian before entering Jammu through the Pathankot border on January 19.  A rally will also be held at Pathankot on January 19. January 13 will be a rest day due to the festival of Lohri.

