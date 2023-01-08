Home The Sunday Standard

Centre willing to open old-age homes in every district of Kerala: Ramdas Athawale

The minister encouraged NGOs in the state to apply online for the establishment of more old-age homes in the state.

Published: 08th January 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | EPS)

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that the Central government is willing to open one old-age home in every district with the cooperation of NGOs. So far, 1,658 old-age homes have been established across the country.

Nine such homes have been established in Kerala, he told reporters in Kochi on Saturday. The minister encouraged NGOs in the state to apply online for the establishment of more old-age homes in the state.

Speaking about development programmes, he said that schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra, Ujjwalla, Ayushman Bharat, and PM Awas Yojana have helped improve the lives of people in India.

“In Kerala, under the Jan Dhan Yojana, 53,62,000 bank accounts have been opened, while 1,26,00,000 youths have been given loans under the Mudra Loan scheme. Also, 3,41,000 people have benefited from Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, and 1,13,000 houses have been constructed in urban areas in the state through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” he said, adding that his department aims to eliminate the caste system and promote economic equality in society.

“The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing many schemes for the welfare of all sections of society irrespective of caste and religion. The Union government is keen on implementing these development schemes,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
old-age homes Kerala Ramdas Athawale
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp