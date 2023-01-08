Congress treated SCs as mere vote bank: BJP leader

Express News Service By

MYSURU: BJP national general secretary Shambhuprasad Tundiya released the BJP SC Morcha national executive meeting political resolution at Lalith Mahal Palace Hotel on Saturday. Speaking to media persons on the political resolution taken during the meeting, Tundiya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the motto ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, has taken several measures in the last eight-and-a-half years for the welfare and development of the Scheduled Castes.

“Congress party ruled for 57 years at the centre, but did not make any effort for social, economic and educational development of SCs. The conspiratorial mindset of Congress deprived SCs of human dignity and basic facilities. Congress treated SCs as mere vote banks,”he said.

Continuing the attack on Congress and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Tundiya said Congress fielded a candidate against B R Ambedkar in Lok Sabha elections in 1952 from Bombay, Nehru campaigned against Ambedkar in Lok Sabha byelection in 1953 from Bhandara. Congress failed to award Bharat Ratna nor put his portrait in the central hall of the Parliament. BJP SC Morcha state president national secretary were also present.

