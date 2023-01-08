Home The Sunday Standard

ISRO to undertake anti-erosion measures

Accordingly, a detailed Integrated Management Plan was readied and submitted.

Published: 08th January 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

SRIHARIKOTA: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will shortly be undertaking anti-erosion measures in India’s space port —Sriharikota island. An integrated management plan was prepared by Chennai-based National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR).

ISRO sources told this newspaper, as per the plan, a row of groynes will be built and beach nourishment will be carried out to address the erosion problem, especially in the northern strip of the island where the First Launch Pad is located.

The authorities of Sriharikota High Altitude Range (SHAR) sought the help of NCCR scientists early last year to conduct a shoreline study and suggest remedial measures for the sea erosion problem.

Accordingly, a detailed Integrated Management Plan was readied and submitted. “Currently, the anti-erosion measures recommended by the NCCR are awaiting financial approval,” sources said.

A top official of NCCR said, “Our team has conducted shoreline studies along Sriharikota Island and further down north. Our analysis shows the Sriharikota island and nearby coastal areas are experiencing erosion due to both natural and anthropogenic activities. However, in recent days low-pressure systems and sea level changes have increased and hence more erosion is noticed at Sriharikota.”

Although initially soft solutions like submersible dykes were contemplated, NCCR scientists after conducting site-specific studies have recommended building groynes and preventing the erosion problem from shifting to nearly coastal villages north of Sriharikota island, beach nourishment was proposed. It is well-known that groynes will cause accretion on the south side.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO National Centre for Coastal Research
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp