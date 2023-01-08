ISRO to undertake anti-erosion measures

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

SRIHARIKOTA: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will shortly be undertaking anti-erosion measures in India’s space port —Sriharikota island. An integrated management plan was prepared by Chennai-based National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR).

ISRO sources told this newspaper, as per the plan, a row of groynes will be built and beach nourishment will be carried out to address the erosion problem, especially in the northern strip of the island where the First Launch Pad is located.

The authorities of Sriharikota High Altitude Range (SHAR) sought the help of NCCR scientists early last year to conduct a shoreline study and suggest remedial measures for the sea erosion problem.

Accordingly, a detailed Integrated Management Plan was readied and submitted. “Currently, the anti-erosion measures recommended by the NCCR are awaiting financial approval,” sources said.

A top official of NCCR said, “Our team has conducted shoreline studies along Sriharikota Island and further down north. Our analysis shows the Sriharikota island and nearby coastal areas are experiencing erosion due to both natural and anthropogenic activities. However, in recent days low-pressure systems and sea level changes have increased and hence more erosion is noticed at Sriharikota.”

Although initially soft solutions like submersible dykes were contemplated, NCCR scientists after conducting site-specific studies have recommended building groynes and preventing the erosion problem from shifting to nearly coastal villages north of Sriharikota island, beach nourishment was proposed. It is well-known that groynes will cause accretion on the south side.

