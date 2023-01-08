Show time back at Red Fort from Jan 10

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Sound and light show at the most visited heritage site in the national capital—17th century Red Fort—will resume in a new avatar with additional features of human performances from January 10. According to officials, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the theatrical presentation, which is being recommenced after about four years.

“The format of the show has been modified and human performances including puppetry have been added. Human-size puppets and dancers will add glitter to the musical narration of historical facts. The script is new; the story starts with the formation of Shahjahanabad. It then talks about the last Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar, historical events such as the British capturing Delhi, Azad Hind Fauj’s trial, Independence and then Prime Ministers of India,” said officials.

Initially, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) denied permission for human performances but later agreed.

The new show has been prepared by the Dalmia Bharat group, which adopted the monument under the Tourism Ministry’s scheme ‘Adopt a Heritage’ in December 2018. It took years to clear the final script, which was originally written by historian Kapil Kumar, former director, Centre for Freedom Struggle and Diaspora Studies, IGNOU.

NEW DELHI: Sound and light show at the most visited heritage site in the national capital—17th century Red Fort—will resume in a new avatar with additional features of human performances from January 10. According to officials, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the theatrical presentation, which is being recommenced after about four years. “The format of the show has been modified and human performances including puppetry have been added. Human-size puppets and dancers will add glitter to the musical narration of historical facts. The script is new; the story starts with the formation of Shahjahanabad. It then talks about the last Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar, historical events such as the British capturing Delhi, Azad Hind Fauj’s trial, Independence and then Prime Ministers of India,” said officials. Initially, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) denied permission for human performances but later agreed. The new show has been prepared by the Dalmia Bharat group, which adopted the monument under the Tourism Ministry’s scheme ‘Adopt a Heritage’ in December 2018. It took years to clear the final script, which was originally written by historian Kapil Kumar, former director, Centre for Freedom Struggle and Diaspora Studies, IGNOU.