Home The Sunday Standard

Show time back at Red Fort from Jan 10

Initially, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) denied permission for human performances but later agreed.

Published: 08th January 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Red Fort (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Sound and light show at the most visited heritage site in the national capital—17th century Red Fort—will resume in a new avatar with additional features of human performances from January 10. According to officials, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the theatrical presentation, which is being recommenced after about four years.

“The format of the show has been modified and human performances including puppetry have been added. Human-size puppets and dancers will add glitter to the musical narration of historical facts. The script is new; the story starts with the formation of Shahjahanabad. It then talks about the last Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar, historical events such as the British capturing Delhi, Azad Hind Fauj’s trial, Independence and then Prime Ministers of India,” said officials.

Initially, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) denied permission for human performances but later agreed.

The new show has been prepared by the Dalmia Bharat group, which adopted the monument under the Tourism Ministry’s scheme ‘Adopt a Heritage’ in December 2018. It took years to clear the final script, which was originally written by historian Kapil Kumar, former director, Centre for Freedom Struggle and Diaspora Studies, IGNOU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Red fort
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp