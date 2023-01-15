Home The Sunday Standard

CBI searches Sisodia office for more docs on Delhi liquor policy scam

Delhi BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva said it was strange that Sisodia has projected a CBI probe in his office as a raid.

Published: 15th January 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: CBI sleuths were back in the office of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia  on Saturday in their investigation into the Delhi excise policy case that allegedly involves corruption and deliberate policy formulation leading to huge losses to the government.

The CBI team on the basis of legal powers vested in the agency under the Criminal Procedure Code visited Sisodia’s office in Delhi Secretariat. Sources said the team was to examine documents, and material and collect information pertaining to the excise case, sources said.

“It was neither a raid nor a search, but an exercise related to material examination and information gathering in an ongoing case,” said a source. Sisodia’s house was searched in the case in August last year.
The CBI has already filed its first chargesheet in the case on November 25, 2022, in which seven accused, including Delhi government officials, were named. Though Sisodia was named as accused number one in the FIR, his name was absent from the FIR.

Media stand outside the Delhi Secretariat after CBI raids
at the office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in
New Delhi on Saturday | Shekhar yadav

Those named are Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Arun R Pillai, Mootha Gautham, Sameer Mahendru, Kuldeep Singh (Deputy Commissioner, Excise) and Narender Singh, (Asst. Commissioner, Excise Department) Acknowledging CBI’s action, Sisodia tweeted the sleuths found nothing. “The CBI again reached my office today.

They are welcome. They conducted raids at my house, searched the locker, and made inquiries in my village. Nothing was found then and nothing will be found now because I have done no wrong. Have worked honestly for the education of Delhi’s children,” Sisodia tweeted. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Sisodia was being “punished” for providing quality education to lakhs of children in Delhi.

Delhi BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva said it was strange that Sisodia has projected a CBI probe in his office as a raid. Congress’ Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar said the agency should take Sisodia into custody and interrogate him.

