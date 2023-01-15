Home The Sunday Standard

Gehlot minister sparks row over CM’s chair

BJP has rubbished his remarks as a sign of arrogance and claims the minister’s statement reflects the deep rift in the ruling Congress where many are aspirants for Chair.

JAIPUR: In the election year, a cabinet minister from CM Ashok Gehlot’s faction, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas staked his claim on the post of Chief Minister in a viral audio. In this audio, said to be related to a meeting of party workers, Khachariawas is heard appealing for a mandate in the next election, and claims that if he wins, he will sit on the main chair of Rajasthan.

In his statement that has gone viral, Pratap Singh said, “I explained to everyone that you must rise above factionalism. Now the big fight will start. In the election both BJP and Congress will come to stop me because I am a thorn in the eyes of many.”

When Khachariawas was asked about the audio, he said, “Who does not have ambition in politics.” BJP has rubbished his remarks as a sign of arrogance and claims the minister’s statement reflects the deep rift in the ruling Congress where many are aspirants for Chair.

