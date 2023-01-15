Muslim youth assaulted for giving candy to girl in Karnataka's Bantwal

Express News Service By

MANGALURU: In yet another case of ‘moral policing’, six youths have been booked for assault on a Muslim youth in a bus at Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. The incident occurred on Friday evening when victim Mohammad Shakir, aged 19 from Mangalapadav in Veerakambha village, offered chocolate to one of the female students sitting in the bus. The victim is a student of Yenepoya College at Balmatta in Mangaluru and on Friday evening when he was returning home in a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, he offered a chocolate to a Hindu girl student sitting in the next seat which was observed by a few youths. When the bus reached Kelinja at Veerakambha, six persons Chandrashekar, Prajwal, Rohith and three others entered the bus and assaulted victim Shakir and got down from the bus. Later, the victim got down at Pathratota and was later admitted to a government hospital at Bantwal. The accused have been booked under sections 147 for rioting, 143 (unlawful assembly) and 323(voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Vitla police have registered a case.