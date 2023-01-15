Home The Sunday Standard

Ranchi Diary: Jharkhand launches budget portal to seek ideas

Government has launched a portal called ‘Hamin Kar Budget’ and mobile app through which people will be able to send their important ideas and suggestions.

Published: 15th January 2023

Jharkhand tableau at RD parade after 7 years
Jharkhand’s tableau will be one of the 16 representations from states and union territories at the Republic Day (RD) parade in New Delhi on January 25, which features the iconic Babadham Temple in Deoghar. The state will return to the big event after seven long years. A statue of Birsa Munda would be placed in front of the tableau. The state PR Department announced that the traditional dance Paika will be performed and that the Adivasi art form “Sohrai” would be displayed on the side panel. Notably, Jharkhand didn’t present its tableau for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023.

Govt launches budget portal to seek ideas
In order to include common man in the formulation of budget for the financial year 2023-24 Jharkhand Government has launched a portal called ‘Hamin Kar Budget’ and mobile app through which people will be able to send their important ideas and suggestions. One will be able to submit his or her suggestions till January 20, 2023 through the online portal or mobile app. The three best suggestion will be honoured by the state government. In addition to that, keeping ‘Aam Aadmi’ at the center point, state government will also seek suggestions from economic experts and people from other fields.

Vocational training in model schools
Jharkhand will soon be introducing vocational training for students in its upcoming schools of excellence and model schools to be operational from April this year. Students will be provided vocational training for 11 different courses. The initiative has been taken to provide holistic, skill-based, employment-oriented education to children. Meanwhile, online training of principals of Schools of Excellence and Model Schools has already been given by the National Center for School Leadership in two phases. They have also received training from the Azim Premji Foundation and IIM Ranchi.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

