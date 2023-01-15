RJD stoking saffron fire, says JD-U

Ramashankar By

PATNA: In a new dip in ties within Bihar’s ruling grand alliance, senior JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday accused RJD of playing into the hands of BJP by raising religious issues that are associated with the saffron party. He said the RJD’s top leaders were doing it with the intention to get some respite from the Centre in various cases.

Kushwaha, who is JD-U parliamentary board chairman, said Bihar education minister and senior RJD leader Prof Chandrashekhar’s remarks against Ramcharitmanas would ultimately help BJP. He said it only gave credence to the allegations that RJD had a tacit understanding with BJP so that its top leaders could get relief from the Centre in various cases.

He said action should be taken against the RJD minister to remove any misconception. Making remarks on the Ramcharitmanas is like wading into BJP politics,” said Kushwaha.He said RJD leaders had also made objectionable remarks against CM Nitish Kumar, but the top RJD leadership chose to keep silent on them. Prof Chandrashekhar had alleged the Ramcharitmans was creating animosity in the society as it advocated curtailing the rights of Dalits, backwards and women.

However, Nitish has pleaded ignorance about the matter during his ‘Samadhan Yatra’ recently but said that he would talk to the minister concerned.Targeting Nitish over his silence, former deputy chief minister and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi asked Nitish to explain why he was not speaking on it. He said it only exposed his “appeasement policy” in disregard to the sentiments of the majority community.

Increasing the political temperature further, posters with objectionable messages comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ravaan/Kansa and Nitish with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna came up outside the official residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi.

Two Hindu epics, the Ramanaya and Mahabharata, were invoked to claim BJP’s defeat and RJD-led grand alliance’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.Interestingly, old allies — JD (U) and BJP -- were found on the same page over the recitation of Ramcharitmanas. JD-U) chief spokesperson and former minister Neeraj Kumar among others recited Ramcharitmanas outside the Hanuman temple in the state capital on Saturday. He was accompanied by some supporters of JD-U.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders recited ‘Sundar Kand at another temple in the state capital.BJP leader Arvind Singh said they were doing it to clear the minds of RJD leaders as they were trying to create division in the society.

‘Nitish’s silence exposing his appeasement: BJP MP’

