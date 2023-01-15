Home The Sunday Standard

Supreme Court to hear Kaali filmmaker plea against multiple FIRs

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to consider filmmaker’s plea pursuant
to a request by her counsel on Friday.

Published: 15th January 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court.

A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on January 20, filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s plea seeking to quash multiple FIRs registered against her in various states for depicting Hindu Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette in a poster of her movie Kaali.A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to consider the filmmaker’s plea pursuant to a request by her counsel on Friday.

Manimekalai in her plea has argued that she tried to project goddesses as radically inclusive and kind in her short performance documentary where she was herself performing as the goddess and did not intend to offend the religious sentiments of any person.

It has further been stated in the plea that the registration of multiple FIRs has resulted in the infringement of her right to freedom of speech and expression.

She along with seeking stay on FIRs registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand has also sought action against those who had issued threats to her on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp