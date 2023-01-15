Supreme Court to hear Kaali filmmaker plea against multiple FIRs

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on January 20, filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s plea seeking to quash multiple FIRs registered against her in various states for depicting Hindu Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette in a poster of her movie Kaali.A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to consider the filmmaker’s plea pursuant to a request by her counsel on Friday.

Manimekalai in her plea has argued that she tried to project goddesses as radically inclusive and kind in her short performance documentary where she was herself performing as the goddess and did not intend to offend the religious sentiments of any person.

It has further been stated in the plea that the registration of multiple FIRs has resulted in the infringement of her right to freedom of speech and expression.

She along with seeking stay on FIRs registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand has also sought action against those who had issued threats to her on social media.

