Dogs feast on abandoned newborn’s body in Karnataka

The baby, was dumped in a cardboard box and placed near a drainage in Mundgod in Uttara Kannada district.

MUNDGOD : In a horrific incident, the body of a newborn was found abandoned with a pack of dogs feasting on it in Mundgod in Uttara Kannada district. The incident came to light when Mounish, a local resident, was on his morning walk. Mounish initially thought it could be a bird or an animal whose flesh the canines were chewing. When he went closer, he realised that it was a human baby. The body was found lying on the road with a torn carton box lying next to it.

The baby, according to residents, was dumped in a cardboard box and placed near a drainage on Mundgod-
Yellapur Road. As the news of the incident spread, people started gathering at the spot. “We have never witnessed such an incident in our life. It is really very sad,” said Prakash Doddamani, a resident.

The male baby, according to officials, might have been born from an unwanted pregnancy. It is also not known whether the baby was alive or dead at the time of being abandoned.The taluk officials, a team of doctors and the police inspected the spot. Malayya V Hiremath, Chief Officer, Mundgod Municipality, said that he has directed Police Inspector of Mundgod to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. “I have directed him to book a case and probe the incident,” he said.

He also said that he has urged Child Development Project Officer Geetha Bangera to help the police in the investigation. “They have records of pregnant women, their status, scheduled deliveries and post-pregnancy details which can help us in the probe,” he told this newspaper. “The organs of the baby were fully developed,” he added.

