Fake lawyers practising law with forged degrees held in Andhra Pradesh

Express News Service By

GUNTUR : Police have registered criminal cases against five ‘lawyers’ who produced false, fabricated, and forged law degree certificates and have been practising law for the past 11 years across Andhra Pradesh. According to sources, after receiving several complaints about fake lawyers practising at various places in the State, Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh has launched a probe and identified as many as 15 lawyers whose credentials were suspicious. Following this, the council has written letters to the universities from where these 15 lawyers have allegedly completed their law to crosscheck.

The universities have informed the Council that the said advocates were not enrolled in their college in the given timelines and the universities did not issue any certificates to them. It was also known that after investigation eight of these 15 lawyers surrendered their enrolment voluntarily.

Later, Bar Council Secretary Padmalatha filed two complaints against five lawyers with Thulluru police station on January 11. According to the complaint, Bikki Nageswara Rao ,35, Macherla Venkateswara are practising as advocates in Sattenapalli, Kotturi Srinivasa Rao, advocate in Kakinada, D Chamudeswari from Tenali, and Chintakayala CSS Murthy from Tuni without completing law education and have submitted false and fabricated certificates.

Cases have been registered under non-bailable sections including Sections 120(B) (Criminal Conspiracy), 420 (Cheating), 467, 468 (Forgery), 471 r/w 34 of IPC against the accused. The police have already sent official emails to the managements of the universities’ to confirm their education details.

GUNTUR : Police have registered criminal cases against five ‘lawyers’ who produced false, fabricated, and forged law degree certificates and have been practising law for the past 11 years across Andhra Pradesh. According to sources, after receiving several complaints about fake lawyers practising at various places in the State, Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh has launched a probe and identified as many as 15 lawyers whose credentials were suspicious. Following this, the council has written letters to the universities from where these 15 lawyers have allegedly completed their law to crosscheck. The universities have informed the Council that the said advocates were not enrolled in their college in the given timelines and the universities did not issue any certificates to them. It was also known that after investigation eight of these 15 lawyers surrendered their enrolment voluntarily. Later, Bar Council Secretary Padmalatha filed two complaints against five lawyers with Thulluru police station on January 11. According to the complaint, Bikki Nageswara Rao ,35, Macherla Venkateswara are practising as advocates in Sattenapalli, Kotturi Srinivasa Rao, advocate in Kakinada, D Chamudeswari from Tenali, and Chintakayala CSS Murthy from Tuni without completing law education and have submitted false and fabricated certificates. Cases have been registered under non-bailable sections including Sections 120(B) (Criminal Conspiracy), 420 (Cheating), 467, 468 (Forgery), 471 r/w 34 of IPC against the accused. The police have already sent official emails to the managements of the universities’ to confirm their education details.