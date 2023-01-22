Home The Sunday Standard

Government lying on foreign vaccine: Congress

Referring to his tweet, Chandrasekhar’s allegations, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the minister is peddling lies and the party wouldn’t tolerate it.

Published: 22nd January 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Congress on Saturday launched a broadside against Union Minister for State for Information and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar for accusing Congress leaders of pushing the case of foreign vaccines at the peak of Covid-19 last year.

Referring to his tweet, Chandrasekhar’s allegations, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the minister is peddling lies and the party wouldn’t tolerate it. “Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as Minister concerned with regulating social media, you have misused it atrociously to peddle lies on me and my colleague P Chidambaram,” he tweeted.

“We won’t take it lying down. Meanwhile, I wanted to call you out for what you really are. Will Twitter have the guts to expose you?” he said.It all started after Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer faced questions on the effectiveness of the company’s Covid-19 vaccines at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday. As Bourla evaded questions on vaccines, Chandrashekhar took to twitter accusing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, P Chidamabaram and Jairam Ramesh for pushing the case of foreign vaccines during Covid.

“Just to remind all Indians, that Pfizer tried to bully the Indian government into accepting conditions of indemnity. The Congress trio of Rahul, Chidamabaram and Jairam Ramesh kept pushing the case of foreign vaccines during Covid,” the minister said.

At the peak of the pandemic in 2021, India was in talks with Pharma giant Pfizer as the roll out of its Covid-19 vaccines hit the roadblock for issues regarding indemnity. Indemnity allows immunity to vaccine-makers from legal proceedings in the event of adverse results.In April 2021, as India was struggling to contain the spread of the virus, Rahul Gandhi has written to PM Modi to allow emergency use authorisation of all vaccine candidates that have the required clearances.

On December 27, 2021, Congress leader Chidambaram also said in a tweet that, “it is surprising only three vaccines have been made available in India — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik”. Attaching a video of Pfizer CEO’s encounter with a journalist in Davos, Chandrasekhar had also alleged that the US pharma company tried to coerce the Indian government into accepting conditions of indemnity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Vaccine Covid Pandemic Pfizer
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp