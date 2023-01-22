Home The Sunday Standard

In a fresh scare, cracks widen on Badrinath road

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

The only road linking Badrinath Dham developed cracks as wide as 2 mts. (Photo | Express)

DEHRADUN: Cracks are widening on the only road linking Badrinath Dham following land submergence, intensifying concerns of the government and the administration. Several parts of the road leading to Badrinath have developed cracks ranging from one to two metres. The government is dealing with road repair along the route on a priority. Keeping the route smooth before the pilgrimage to Badrinath Dham begins will be a big challenge for the government.

Secretary Disaster Management Department, Dr. Ranjit Sinha told reporters that the administration is keeping a close watch on the submergence of Badrinath National Highway in Joshimath. All agencies have been instructed to join the efforts to repair the route. The route will be completely repaired before the yatra,” he said.

Badri Kedar Temple Committee chairman Ajayendra Ajay, who on Friday took additional charge as special representative to the Chief Minister to coordinate the relief and rehabilitation work in Joshimath, has called upon all concerned to join efforts to provide relief to the affected. If the process of widening the cracks continues, then a large part of the highway would have to be razed.

In such a situation, along with blocking the route of Badrinath Dham, the Indian Army may also lose contact with the China border. Geologist Prof MPS Bisht said, “The pattern of cracks on the highway is parallel. Apart from this, giant stones falling on the sides of the road are also raising concerns.”

Vinita Raga, a displaced person from Sindhwar area, said, “Though strong arrangements have been made by the administration, these efforts should be intensified in view of the impending snowfall and rains.

