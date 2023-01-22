Jaipur Diary: Lit Festival enthralls the city

Rajesh Asnani By

Buzz over Raj BJP chief being given extension

The extension of Jagat Prakash Nadda as the Bharatiya Janata Party national president for one more

year will have major political ramifications in Rajasthan. The political buzz is that Satish Poonia will also be retained as the state BJP chief in the election year. An RSS-backed leader, Poonia is the chief rival to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje whose loyalists want her to get be named as the BJP’s chief ministerial face ahead of the state elections. At the BJP national executive meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the state leaders that ‘banking on anti-incumbency will not bring the BJP to power in Rajasthan’.

Jaipur Lit Festival enthralls the city

Despite the intense cold wave, over 400 of the world’s finest authors and writers are warming the hearts of literature lovers in Jaipur. Billed as the world’s finest literary extravaganza, the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is showcasing a host of terrific sessions on a variety of themes ranging from overtly political issues like the ‘Life and Times of Bhimrao Ambedkar’ to deeply personal ones like the ‘Right to Sex’. One of the major attractions this year is Nobel laureate Abdul Razak,winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature who spoke about ‘writing as resistance.’ The festival will continue till January 23.

Jaipur International airport ranked 9th best

The Jaipur International Airport has been ranked as the 9th best mid-sized airport globally by the Cerium Survey 2022. The ranking is based on the ‘On Time Performance’ of the airport. No other Indian airport, except Jaipur, features in the Top 10 in the medium airport category. According to the department officials, in the ‘On-time Performance Review Report’ for 2022, the on-time departure record for Jaipur airport was 86.17%. A total of 37,506 flights left from Jaipur airport in 2022 on about 35 routes.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com

Buzz over Raj BJP chief being given extension The extension of Jagat Prakash Nadda as the Bharatiya Janata Party national president for one more year will have major political ramifications in Rajasthan. The political buzz is that Satish Poonia will also be retained as the state BJP chief in the election year. An RSS-backed leader, Poonia is the chief rival to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje whose loyalists want her to get be named as the BJP’s chief ministerial face ahead of the state elections. At the BJP national executive meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the state leaders that ‘banking on anti-incumbency will not bring the BJP to power in Rajasthan’. Jaipur Lit Festival enthralls the city Despite the intense cold wave, over 400 of the world’s finest authors and writers are warming the hearts of literature lovers in Jaipur. Billed as the world’s finest literary extravaganza, the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is showcasing a host of terrific sessions on a variety of themes ranging from overtly political issues like the ‘Life and Times of Bhimrao Ambedkar’ to deeply personal ones like the ‘Right to Sex’. One of the major attractions this year is Nobel laureate Abdul Razak,winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature who spoke about ‘writing as resistance.’ The festival will continue till January 23. Jaipur International airport ranked 9th best The Jaipur International Airport has been ranked as the 9th best mid-sized airport globally by the Cerium Survey 2022. The ranking is based on the ‘On Time Performance’ of the airport. No other Indian airport, except Jaipur, features in the Top 10 in the medium airport category. According to the department officials, in the ‘On-time Performance Review Report’ for 2022, the on-time departure record for Jaipur airport was 86.17%. A total of 37,506 flights left from Jaipur airport in 2022 on about 35 routes. Rajesh Asnani Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com