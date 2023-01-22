Madhya Pradesh: Abducted farmers flee from captors after eight days

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: Eight days after being allegedly abducted from the jungles of Shepour district of Madhya Pradesh, the three livestock farmers managed to flee from the clutches of their captors in a dramatic manner in the same Gwalior-Chambal region district on Saturday.

The three farmers, identified as Ramswarup Yadav, Gudda Baghel, Bhattu Baghel returned to their village in Sheopur district on Saturday, eight days after they were abducted on January 13-14 night from the Dhankar ki Khirkai jungles in Vijaypur area of Sheopur district.

“They were eight men; each of them had guns. They used to beat us at regular intervals, threatening to kill us if we tried to flee. We, however, managed to flee in the jungles of Kuno. They had held us captive for ransom,” Gudda said.

The abductors were reportedly demanding Rs 15 lakh,Rs 5 lakh for each of the three farmers, as ransom. A bounty of Rs 30,000 had been declared by MP Police for getting any information about the abducted men.

