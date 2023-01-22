Punjab’s ‘schools of eminence’ to be named after freedom fighters

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Describing the ‘Schools of Eminence’ as a revolutionary step for ensuring golden future of the students, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday that it was a giant leap towards a real frontrunner in field of education.

While addressing the gathering during the opening of School of Eminence, Mann said that during the stints of previous governments Punjab was shown as a front ranking state in education only on paper. However, he said that now the state will really lead the country in imparting quality education to the students. Mann bemoaned that the government schools were striving for basic infrastructure and manpower but the previous governments misled the people by presenting forged figures.

He said that as these governments ignored an important sector like education, the state was left behind in this field. He said that several students were forced to leave their education in between. Mann said that due to lack of resources and laxity of previous governments girls were not able to pursue their education. He said that unfortunately those who presented the fake figures were not from other states but were the politicians hailing from Punjab only.

Mann also announced to name these schools on great martyrs and national leaders who had laid down their lives for their motherland.He envisioned that the day is not far when these government schools will provide better education than the private schools. Mann said that the parents of students will now prefer to send their children in these schools than the private schools. He said that such schools have already revolutionised the education sector in Delhi. He said that now it is the turn of Punjab where this model will be implemented successfully.

Mann said that these 117 schools of eminence being set up in 23 districts of state are temples of quality education. He said that the purpose of setting up these schools is to give wings to the dreams of the bright students of government schools.He envisioned that these schools will enable the students to compete with their convent educated peers in various competitive exams across the country.

117 schools being set up in 23 districts

