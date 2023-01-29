CM Sukhvinder Singh eyes green state tag, decides to set up heliports in all districts

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to boost air connectivity and get Himachal Pradesh the status of a green state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu aims to set up heliports in each district. All the deputy commissioners have been directed to identify land for paving the way to implement helicopter connectivity. They have also been asked to install electric vehicle charging stations in their areas of jurisdiction till February 10.

Sukhu issued the directions while chairing a video-conference with all the deputy commissioners here on Saturday, and stressed on the need to reduce carbon emissions by promoting use of electric vehicles and improving air connectivity. He said that the Airports Authority of India has appointed a consultant for the purpose.

The state government plans to set up electric charging stations at a feasible distance on national highways and other major district roads. Sukhu also directed the officials of the state electricity board for proper load augmentation for the charging stations.Wayside amenities should be developed along with the charging stations, said, adding that this will not only facilitate commuters but also work as an added attraction for tourism.

Sukhu has also announced setting up of Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding schools having compact integrated complex in every Assembly segment to provide quality and modern education to children. Around 50 bighas of land would be required for the purpose, within a perimeter of 4-5 km from the district, tehsil. Deputy commissioners have been made nodal officers and asked to submit the report by February 10. Sukhu had earlier expressed concern over delay in granting forest clearances for construction of tourism projects, roads and e-charging stations.

