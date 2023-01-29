Dehradun Diary: Tourists in Mussoorie to see ‘winter line’

Narendra Sethi By

State tableau shown for 13th time in 18 years The tableau of Uttarakhand state was this year a part of the Republic Day parade for the 13th time in the last 18 years. It depicted the Corbett National Park and Almora’s Jageshwar Dham. The tableaus have so far been presented in front of five Presidents, starting with President APJ Abdul Kalam in 2005, followed by the tenure of Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee, Ram Nath Kovind and now, Droupadi Murmu. Uttarakhand’s tableau has also won awards in 2018 and 2021. All the tableaus have been showcased by Kalam Singh Chauhan, joint director, Information and Public Relations Department. Tourists in Mussoorie to see ‘winter line’ Like Switzerland, in Uttarakhand too, it’s the time again for the winter line to be visible in the valleys of Mussoorie. The natural spectacle is prompting tourists to line up at the Mall Road of the hill station to enjoy the sight. Winterline refers to the dark false horizon formed in winter at certain mountainous places around the world. Tourists have been thronging Mussoorie to witness the phenomenon that is usually seen between November and February towards the Doon Valley for about 15 to 20 minutes during sunset. Bageshwar Dham baba reaches Uttarakhand Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, who has been in the news for the last several days, has reached Uttarakhand. In a video posted on social media, he says in his three-day stay here, he has extended invitation to the saints to participate in the Yagya being organized at Bageshwar Dham . During this, he has also advised his opponents: “If you raise the flag of Sanatan, you would stay within rules, and will benefit .” narendra sethi Our correspondent in Uttarakhand narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com