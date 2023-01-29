Home The Sunday Standard

DU panel to look into bid to screen BBC documentary

The committee, headed by proctor Rajni Abbi, has been told to submit its report by 5pm on Monday.

Published: 29th January 2023 07:38 AM

Delhi University pic

Delhi University (File photo)

NEW DELHI: A day after some students trying to screen the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi on the campus, the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor on Saturday made a seven-member committee to look into the incident.

The committee will also recommend steps to enforce discipline and maintain law and order in the university. “The panel may specifically look into the January 27 incident, which occurred outside the Faculty of Arts and opposite gate no.4 of the university,” said the university registrar in a notice.

Besides the proctor, the other members of the panel are: Ajay Kumar Singh of the Department of Commerce, Manoj Kumar Singh, Joint Proctor, Sanjoy Roy of the Department of Social Work, Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, Dinesh Khattar, Principal of Kirori Mal College, and Gaje Singh, chief security officer.

The confrontation was palpable on Friday after a section of students tried to screen the BBC documentary. To thwart the screening, the police imposed prohibitory orders around the campus to check the assembly of a large number of people.

The Jamia Millia Islamia unit of the SFI on Saturday charged the administration with violating the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression.

