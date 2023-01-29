Home The Sunday Standard

Madhya Pradesh: ED notice to MP leader of Opposition in PMLA probe

Sharing the copy of the ED notice, the LoP on Saturday, questioned why the central agency hasn’t mentioned any reason in the notice for asking his personal appearance.

Published: 29th January 2023

BHOPAL: Govind Singh, the former Madhya Pradesh minister and present leader of opposition (LoP) in the state’s Assembly, has been summoned by the investigation wing of the Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing probe involving the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The notice issued by Assistant Director of Enforcement Directorate, Deepak Kumar Chunbouk,  asked Singh to appear before the Central agency under Prevention of Money Laundering Act – 2002 on January 27 (Friday). But, instead of appearing before the investigation agency on Friday, the seven time Congress MLA has sent his reply to the ED, via his legal counsels, including Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha.

Sharing the copy of the ED notice, the LoP on Saturday, questioned why the central agency hasn’t mentioned any reason in the notice for asking his personal appearance. “I’ve asked the agency through my legal counsel. If the ED doesn’t reply to my query, I’ll move the Supreme Court in the matter.”

