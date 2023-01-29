National Tourism Board to rope in industry representatives

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The proposed special purpose vehicle — National Tourism Development Board — will have representatives of the industry and professionals. The agency, as an arm of the tourism ministry, will carry out overseas promotion work to attract international tourists and expansion of the market.

According to the officials, the ministry has almost finalised the compositions of the proposed Board. At present, tourism promotion activities are undertaken by the ministry in collaboration with tourism offices abroad including in Missions and embassies. After formalisation, the Board will take over the responsibility, the officials said.

“Most of the countries, especially developed nations, use different models to execute tourism promotion activities. We also need to have an executing agency — an arm of the ministry and flexible agency. After studying different models and best practices, it has been proposed to have experts and industry people and professionals in the Board. The ministry will rope in external agencies to create a separate structure, which is more flexible, to carry out work of overseas promotion,” said officials.

The ministry has been taking measures and participating in events to revive the Indian tourism market after the coronavirus pandemic. The promotions are carried out under the schemes of ‘Domestic Promotion and Publicity including Hospitality’ (DPPH) and ‘Overseas Promotion & Publicity including Market Development Assistance’ (OPMD) in the domestic and global markets.The tourism ministry in association with the ministry of external affairs designated tourism officers in 20 countries.

Special purpose vehicle to boost sector

