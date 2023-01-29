Home The Sunday Standard

Poor response to Hampi Utsav, VIP passes axed

Hampi is UNESCO and ASI protected places and the restrictions are meant to be followed strictly.

Published: 29th January 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Hampi

HAMPI : Poor public response continued on the second day of the Hampi Utsav with sparse crowds seen in the exhibition and event venues. There were less than 10,000 people in attendance on the first day of the utsav, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had come to inaugurate the event.

To encourage public participation, the Vijayanagar District Administration has cancelled the VVIP, VIPs and other reserved chairs for the general public to occupy the seats.

A few organisers have said that CM Bommai too has expressed displeasure over the poor attendance during the inaugural function of the Hampi Utsav. A few insiders have alleged a tussle between the Tourism Minister and MLA Anand Singh and District Minister in-charge Shashikala Jolle has jeopardized the utsav.

“Hampi Utsav is not like other events. Hampi is UNESCO and ASI protected places and the restrictions are meant to be followed strictly. District Minister in-charge Shashikala Jolle conducted a series of meetings to promote and make the event successful. Crowds are expected to arrive for the last two days of the event. We have also made vehicle entry free for the public,” the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hampi Utsav
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp