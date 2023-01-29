Poor response to Hampi Utsav, VIP passes axed

Kiran Balannanavar By

HAMPI : Poor public response continued on the second day of the Hampi Utsav with sparse crowds seen in the exhibition and event venues. There were less than 10,000 people in attendance on the first day of the utsav, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had come to inaugurate the event. To encourage public participation, the Vijayanagar District Administration has cancelled the VVIP, VIPs and other reserved chairs for the general public to occupy the seats. A few organisers have said that CM Bommai too has expressed displeasure over the poor attendance during the inaugural function of the Hampi Utsav. A few insiders have alleged a tussle between the Tourism Minister and MLA Anand Singh and District Minister in-charge Shashikala Jolle has jeopardized the utsav. “Hampi Utsav is not like other events. Hampi is UNESCO and ASI protected places and the restrictions are meant to be followed strictly. District Minister in-charge Shashikala Jolle conducted a series of meetings to promote and make the event successful. Crowds are expected to arrive for the last two days of the event. We have also made vehicle entry free for the public,” the minister said.